King Charles III Coronation: Hertford yarn-bombers depict themselves
- Published
A group of crocheters have created nearly 40 coronation postbox toppers including one of themselves attaching a topper to a box.
The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have made 37 royal-inspired creations over 14 weeks for pillar boxes in Hertford and Ware.
They also include portrayals of King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Gold State Coach.
Marge Ellis, from the society, said: "People's imaginations have gone wild."
The craft group, which has an age range of 19 to 99, have made toppers in Hertfordshire's county town based on five themes: coronation, celebration, the King, community and conservation.
"We thought it might be nice to actually look at King Charles himself and who he is and what he does and what makes him happy," Mrs Ellis said.
"So we've got his Jack Russell dogs and we've got the King fishing."
The King's interests are also represented with him at Balmoral, in his garden at Highgrove and sailing.
She added that for the conservation theme, someone found out that Charles was keen on the Black Cornish Bee project.
References to local communities, charities and volunteering can also be found including one of the society itself as it is a fundraising group.
"I love it, I have to say," Mrs Ellis said.
"And I am even on it."
Money raised from the toppers, which will also eventually be auctioned, will go towards the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust, which is also referenced.
The group has also yarn-bombed the Priory Gates in Ware with a large golden King Charles crown, cypher, red, white and blue flowers, and flowers representing the four UK nations - roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks.
"It's not just a case of putting a topper on a postbox, it's a way of making people happy and it's a way of life," Mrs Ellis said.
"One woman said she was excited about the coronation because of our toppers, it's fantastic, and some have even had tears in their eyes, which sets me off."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk