Local elections 2023: Polls open across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire
- Published
Election polls have opened, with seats on 14 authorities across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire up for grabs.
In Bedford, voters will also be deciding on a new mayor for the local area.
People are expected to bring photo ID to cast their ballot. The polls will close at 22:00 BST.
On Thursday, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England.
City and district councils are responsible for a number of services in their areas, including waste collection, planning and leisure facilities.
All seats on Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Luton Borough Council are being contested.
In Milton Keynes, one-third of city councillors are up for election.
Across Hertfordshire, 10 authorities have councillors contesting elections.
All councillors are up for election in East Hertfordshire District, Dacorum Borough and Hertsmere Borough councils.
One-third of the authority for North Hertfordshire, Stevenage Borough, Broxbourne Borough, St Albans City and Borough, Three Rivers District, Watford Borough and Welwyn Hatfield Borough will be decided.
Town and parish council elections across the three counties will also be held.
