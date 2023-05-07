Leah Williamson: Town could pay for new England captain mural in Newport Pagnell
A town council could pay for a mural commemorating the England women's football captain to be recreated elsewhere after someone painted over it, a mayor said.
Images of Leah Williamson were depicted on three walls of Farm Garages in Newport Pagnell last August after the Euro 2022 win.
Last weekend someone whitewashed over one image.
Mayor Paul Day said paying for a new version "would be worth it".
Leah Williamson lifted the trophy, England's first major football tournament win in 56 years, after a 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley.
After the win, Marc Silver from the street art company MurWalls was asked to create a mural in honour of the occasion in the Buckinghamshire town.
The work, which spread across three 14ft (4.2m) walls, included images of Williamson celebrating with the winner's medal round her neck against a lion backdrop and one where she is pointing outwards in front of an England flag.
It was hoped the work would help continue Williamson's legacy and encourage girls to get into football.
However, one of the images, showing a lioness's eyes, was covered up with white paint by an anonymous painter in an apparent bid to "tidy it up".
Mr Day said he did not know who had done it but told the BBC: "It seems to be a mistake.
"The rest of that wall was left black so local people could eventually add art to it. Now, somehow, that entire long wall has been whitewashed over... so we're very upset, but it seems to be a misunderstanding where someone I think has gone to do the other bit of it, then done the whole wall."
The whitewashing had left the council "unhappy", he said.
A crowdfunding page has been set up by a local resident keen to see the artwork reinstated on the wall, which they said would cost £1,000.
However, the mayor said it might be the right time to think about finding a more permanent place for the tribute.
"From the off... we were keen to put something up quickly, and that wall was an opportunistic opportunity for us," Mr Day said.
"But we've always known that building's likely to be developed in the next few years... so it was probably not going to be permanent.
"It's always been our intention to get it recreated elsewhere in town and perhaps we need to do that sooner rather than later."
One potential location could be the local football club ground, he said.
He said the town council would "look at" footing the bill for a new mural.
"I think it would be worth it if we did pay for that.
"It's celebrating a beloved member of the community so I think it would be worth it," he added.
