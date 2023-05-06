Milton Keynes model railway club recreates the Coronation

A model Coronation procession by Milton Keynes Model Railway SocietyMilton Keynes Model Railway Society

Members of a model railway club have spent months recreating a tiny version of the King's Coronation.

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society has assembled a procession, street party, royal station visit and Red Arrows flypast, all in miniature.

James Woodley, its secretary, said "too many hours to count" went into the work but it was "worth every second".

He hoped the "fitting" tribute, to the newly crowned King and Queen would "bring a smile to people's faces".

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society
Bringing out the bunting - but on a much smaller scale

Mr Woodley said: "A group of members have worked to expand and enhance the decorations we had used for the Jubilee last year, when we celebrated Milton Keynes' new city status.

"We have expanded the display in a number of ways, including adding to the procession with carriages and soldiers, some of which have been individually painted.

"This year we have even added a Red Arrows flypast, made from left over fake snow from our Christmas display!"

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society
Horses drawing a royal carriage

Everyone involved worked in the evening and over a number of weekends, he added.

It would be on display at its next event on 10 June, he added.

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society
The King and Queen waved by a train called the King Charles III
Milton Keynes Model Railway Society
The Coronation procession can be seen passing by people's homes
Milton Keynes Model Railway Society
A royal station visit
Milton Keynes Model Railway Society
A street party could be seen, with food and excited children

