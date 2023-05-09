Luton Town fan completes 118-stadium cycle challenge

Mark Crowther arrived at Luton Town on Monday, and was greeted by fans before the final home game against Hull City

A lifelong football fan says he has been left "tired, aching, hungry and injured" after cycling to 118 stadiums across England and Wales for charity.

Mark Crowther, 56, from Milton Keynes, took 34 days to cover 2,500 miles (4,023km), and finished at his beloved club, Luton Town, on Monday.

He has raised more than £7,400 for Teenage Cancer Trust, Prostate Cancer UK and the mental health charity Mind.

Last year, Mr Crowther rode to every Luton Town away game, raising £16,000.

Mark said his worst journey was the 113-mile ride to Norwich as he was rained on for eight out of the 10 hours he was in the saddle

He began his epic journey on 4 April, when he set off for League Two Carlisle United, averaging 75 miles (120.7km) a day - even visiting four clubs on the same day.

Mr Crowther, known as the Mad Hatter Mark, cycled to all 116 EFL club grounds, Premier League and National League - as well as Wembley Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"I ache, I'm tired, I haven't had much sleep, I haven't eaten but that's nothing compared to what the people who need these charities go through," he said.

On Day 13 of his challenge he received a warm welcome at Wrexham AFC

Mr Crowther said that despite tearing a quad muscle a week ago, "I was never not going to finish".

"I even surprised myself that I managed to get through it, I've done it and there's a big rest coming up," he added.

He said he was pleased to have had his "first night in my own bed for five weeks".

Mark biked to Stevenage FC's ground, The Lamex Stadium, after they had secured their promotion into League One

Luton Town travel to Sunderland for the first leg of the Championship play-offs on 13 May, with the home tie taking place at Kenilworth Road on 16 May.

He said he is yet to decide if he will travel by bike to Wembley if his beloved club reach the play-off finals.

"My legs need a rest," he said.

"I'm hoping it will be a perfect end, to win the playoff, get promotion and just celebrate the summer."

Mark on the first day of his challenge at Brunton Park, home of Carlisle United Football Club - a day when he visited four clubs

