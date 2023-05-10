Milton Keynes: Police get enhanced powers to stop and search
- Published
Police have enacted extra stop-and-search powers following a number of violent incidents in a city.
Thames Valley Police issued the Section 60 order for an area of north Milton Keynes.
The order temporarily enhances police powers, meaning officers can search anyone in an area, randomly, and without reasonable grounds.
The force said it was prompted to seek the extra powers following intelligence.
The order is for 24 hours and will expire at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, although it will be reviewed to decide if it should be extended, police said.
"We have put this order in place to prevent violent incidents from happening," said Insp Laura Herrington.
"This is just one of many tactics we can use to deter violence, but I hope it makes anyone considering committing violence or carrying a knife think twice.
"While it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop-and-search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.
"If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble."
