High Wycombe: Two more arrests made over town centre stabbing
Police have arrested two more people on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday evening. Another boy, also aged 17, was wounded.
Two men from the town, aged 37 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
It brings the number arrested to six - with four other people in custody, Thames Valley Police said.
A man and a woman, both aged 32 and from High Wycombe, have been held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Two other men, aged 29 and 49, also from the town, remain in custody on suspicion of murder, after warrants of further detention were obtained.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination gave a preliminary cause of death as a stab wound to the back.
The force said the victim had not been formally named, but that the boy's family were being supported.
