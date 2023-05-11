Bedford: Bird flu confirmed in black-headed gulls at country park
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in gulls at a country park.
More than 100 dead Black-headed gulls have been removed from Priory Country Park in Bedford, according to the council.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has confirmed the cause of death as the H5N1 virus.
Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, advised members of the public to avoid the birds and to report any suspected cases to DEFRA.
"We have been made aware of a large number of dead Black-headed gulls at Priory Country Park and now have confirmation that these deaths are due to bird flu," he said.
"This is especially concerning at this crucial time when gulls should be raising their young.
"We currently have no plans to close Priory Country Park but do ask members of the public not to touch any dead birds they see and to report them to Defra."
No other species of bird at the country park is affected so far, the council added.
The black-headed gull is on the UK Birds of Conservation Concern Amber list, meaning there is "moderate concern" over its decline in numbers.
The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) says there has been "an unprecedented number of outbreaks" reported in regions across the world since the current bird flu outbreak began in October 2021.
These have caused "devastating impacts on animal health and welfare" and "led to an alarming rate of wild bird die-offs".
The H5N1 virus, currently the most prevalent strain, was first reported in China in 1996.
