Rohan Shand: Teen's funeral cortege to stop at location he died
The funeral cortege of a teenager stabbed to death while walking home from school will stop at the location where he died.
Rohan Shand, 16, known as Fred, died in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, at about 15:35 GMT on 22 March.
Fr Oliver Coss of All Saints' Church said people would "gather here to express our sorrow".
Two boys aged 14 and 16, who cannot be named due to their ages, have been charged with murder.
His funeral service is being held at All Saint's Cathedral Church in Northampton.
It will feature tributes from his family, friends and teachers, alongside hymns and local choirs, including from his school, Kingsthorpe College.
The cortege will stop in Kingsthorpe near the Cock Hotel junction, where he died, on its way to a private burial at Kingsthorpe Burial Ground.
A post-mortem examination indicated he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
