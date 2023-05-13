High Wycombe: Restored Brunel engine shed to become uni cafe
- Published
A newly-restored railway shed designed by the great Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel is to become a university's cafe and gallery space.
The Grade II*-listed Brunel Engine Shed in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was derelict before the former Wycombe District Council stepped in to save it.
A new slate roof has been added and Brunel's original original timber queen post trusses repaired.
Buckinghamshire New University now plans to lease the building.
Prof Nick Braisby, the university's vice-chancellor, said it planned to "provide the local community with a new space to meet, showcase art and culture, and support businesses to promote economic growth".
The building, which has had a modern extension added, will also provide workspace for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses.
Brunel, who designed the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol and the world's first iron-clad ship the SS Great Britain, built the engine shed for the for the Great Western Railway in 1854.
It was High Wycombe's railway station until 1864 and was then extended and altered for various railway uses until 1967
Parts of the building were demolished in 2009
Buckinghamshire Council, a unitary council which replaced Wycombe District Council, took over its restoration.
John Chilver, cabinet member for accessible housing and resources, said: "It's great to see that the Brunel Engine Shed is ready to start the next chapter in its fascinating history."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk