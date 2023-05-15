Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Bedmond
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.
Police said the collision, involving a Vauxhall Astra, happened in Bedmond, near Watford, at about 00:35 BST.
The force said the man died at the scene, at Bedmond Road, near Church Hill.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and was in police custody, the force said. Police remain at the scene and road closures are in place.
Sgt Nick Kane, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Inquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances around the collision and, as part of this, we are appealing for witnesses to come forward."
