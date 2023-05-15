Police question Luton driver's jousting skills over long planks
Police have questioned the "jousting skills" of a driver they pulled over for having long planks of wood sticking out of the car's passenger window.
Officers noticed the unsafe load on Vauxhall Way in Luton on Sunday.
Writing on Twitter, they said: "The driver of this vehicle appeared to be practising his jousting skills. Luckily he didn't have any challengers along the way."
Bedfordshire Police said the driver was reported for the offence.
How much a load can overhang or protrude depends on whether it is at the front, rear or sides of the vehicle.
The rules are stricter for loads that stick out from the side of a vehicle.
