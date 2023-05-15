High Wycombe murder probe: Four men in court after boy, 17, stabbed
- Published
Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in a town centre.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday, 7 May.
Scott Cordice, 29, Aaron Pattinson, 32, and Philip Solomon, 37, appeared at Reading Crown Court charged with murder.
They have been remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing next month.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination gave the preliminary cause of death as a stab wound to the back.
The force said the victim had not been formally named, but that the boy's family was being supported.
Mr Cordice and Mr Pattinson, both of Station Close, High Wycombe, and Mr Solomon, of no fixed address, have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
A fourth man, Marlon Cato, 49, of Station Close, High Wycombe, appeared at the same court, charged with assisting an offender.
All four defendants are due back in court for the plea hearing on 30 June. A provisional trial date was set for 23 October.
A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from High Wycombe, who were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, have been released on police bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk