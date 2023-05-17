Nash Mills: Nine baby swans saved after being washed away
Rescuers have answered the call to save nine baby swans that got into difficulties.
The cygnets were paddling with their parents before being washed over the edge of a weir on Monday in Nash Mills, Hertfordshire.
An onlooker called the Berkshire charity Swan Support to the scene.
Steve Hermon from the charity went into the water and used a large net to scoop up the chicks as they struggled against the current.
One of the rescuers, Wendy Hermon, said this "unfortunately" happens sometimes.
She added: "The adult swans know how to stop before the edge of a weir but the cygnets don't."
Lou Smith said she saw the cygnets get "carried away down the weir" before raising the alarm.
All of the chicks were placed in calmer waters and "reunited" with their parents.
