North Herts Council says wedding venue 'unsuitable' for migrants
A council leader has criticised a government decision to house migrants at a hotel that was due to host weddings and proms over the summer.
Elizabeth Dennis, the Labour and Co-Operative leader at North Herts Council, said the location was "unsuitable".
The hotel says it is arranging refunds and finding alternative venues.
The Home Office said it engaged with councils as early as possible when sites were selected for asylum seekers.
'Appropriate support'
"For people to have these special events cancelled at very short notice is frankly, appalling," said Ms Dennis."Not only is the isolated location unsuitable, we are concerned that placing vulnerable people here not only puts additional pressure on public services but could also place the people moved into the hotel at risk."
She has spoken to local MPs and written to government to "seek reassurance that appropriate support" was in place for the asylum seekers housed there. The hotel said it had closed for "government business" until May 2024
A spokesperson said: "Our immediate concern is to support those weddings and events affected during the period of closure.
"We are arranging refunds and assisting our clients to find alternative venues."
The government has said it costs £6m per day to house roughly 51,000 asylum seekers in temporary accommodation.
Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants to end the reliance on hotels and plans to house up to 3,700 asylum seekers across two former air bases in Essex and in Lincolnshire.
"The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer," a Home Office spokesperson said.