Men murdered in 'senseless attack' after Houghton Regis baby shower
- Published
Two men were murdered and one was left seriously injured in an "utterly senseless" attack following a baby shower in a pub, a jury heard.
Adam Fanelli, 39, was fatally stabbed and Patrick Howard, 27, was paralysed from a stab wound and dragged along a road underneath a car before dying in Houghton Regis on 13 November.
Mason Jordan, 26, was stabbed eight times but survived.
Anthony Bennison and Nicholas Papworth denied murder at Luton Crown Court.
Mr Bennison, 25, of Millfield Road, Edgware, further denies attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Papworth, 33, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, in Bedfordshire, also denies attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
A third defendant, Mark Griffiths, 41, of Leagrave High Street, Luton, denies attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Luton Crown Court heard Mr Howard and Mr Jordan had been drinking at the Chequers Pub in Houghton Regis and when it closed at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday 13 November they headed to The Crown in the town, where the three defendants were.
There was a baby shower celebration at The Crown, the court heard.
Prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the jury Mr Jordan was very drunk and threw a punch at Mr Papworth. The fight was broken up by several people, including Mr Howard.
Mr Jordan left the pub with Mr Howard and others to go home.
The violence that followed was "utterly senseless" and "truly extraordinary", Mr Denison told the jury.
He said Mr Bennison got in his BMW to look for the two men, finding them in nearby Drury Lane where he "used his car as a weapon to try to hit them and cause serious injury".
Mr Fanelli, who knew both Mr Jordan and Mr Howard, left his home when he heard shouting, screaming and the revving of the engine.
Mr Bennison drove back to The Crown where Mr Papworth and Mr Griffiths were waiting
The three defendants got into two cars - a BMW and VW Golf - with the vehicles captured on CCTV leaving The Crown before going to Tithe Farm Road where the group now were.
"Bennison and Papworth, encouraged by Griffiths, both used their cars as weapons, driving fast at Mason Jordan, Patrick Howard and Adam Fanelli," Mr Denison told the court.
Mr Bennison was said to have stopped in the middle of the road and got out of the car armed with a knife.
He stabbed Mr Fanelli twice in the chest before then stabbing Mr Jordan eight times in quick succession in his chest and his neck, the court heard.
It is alleged he then ran up to Mr Howard from behind and stabbed him in the neck, causing instant paralysis, and kicked him in the head.
Mr Papworth returned and drove straight at Mr Howard and Mr Jordan who was able to get out of the way.
His car tdragged stricken Mr Howard's body along the road "for many metres before it fell free of the wheels."
"They left a scene of utter devastation," said Mr Denison.
Mr Howard was killed instantly while Mr Fanelli collapsed and died nearby, outside a house. Mr Jordan was rushed to hospital and was was saved by surgeons.
The trial, expected to last between six and eight weeks, continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk