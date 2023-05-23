Milton Keynes man, 77, charged with murdering wife
A 77-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 73-year-old wife.
Police were called to the couple's detached bungalow in Milton Keynes just after 08:00 BST on Saturday.
First aid was given to Christine Sargent at the scene before she was taken to hospital, but she later died.
Michael Sargent, of Bradwell Road, Loughton, was arrested and later charged. He was due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court, said Thames Valley Police.
Provisional results of a post-mortem examination showed Mrs Sargent died as a result of neck compression.
