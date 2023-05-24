Biddlesden teen mum jailed for killing baby with paracetamol

Police car outside Luton Crown CourtSouth Beds News Agency
Ellie Jacobs was sentenced at Luton Crown Court

A teenage mother has been jailed for killing her five-week-old son with an overdose of paracetamol.

Ellie Jacobs, 19, gave birth to her son, Archie, while she was living on a caravan site at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 28 April 2020, when she was 16 years old.

She admitted manslaughter after crushed paracetamol pills were added to her son's bottle. He died on 5 June 2020.

Jacobs was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to five years in prison.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.