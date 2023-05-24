Bedfordshire police officer charged with four counts of rape
A serving police officer has appeared in court charged with four counts of rape and other alleged offences against a woman.
Temporary Supt Mo Aziz of Bedfordshire Police was arrested in July and immediately suspended, the force said.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with offences against the same alleged victim, between 2015 and 2022.
The 48-year-old did not enter a plea but he denies the allegations.
He is charged with four counts of rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive and controlling behaviour, causing a female to engage in sexual activity and two counts of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs or film with intent to cause distress.
District Judge Briony Clarke granted Mr Aziz bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on 21 June, when he is expected to enter formal pleas.
He must not contact the complainant or other prosecution witnesses, cannot attend two named addresses and must surrender his passport.
Bedfordshire Police said Mr Aziz "was arrested on the day the allegations were first made in July last year and was immediately suspended".
"For transparency, we referred the matter to an independent force to investigate."
