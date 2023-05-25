Met Police officer charged with rape in Beaconsfield appears at court
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.
PC Callum Utley is accused of committing the offence between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2019 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, while he was off duty.
His lawyer indicated a not guilty plea at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.
The 25-year-old, of Penn in Buckinghamshire, was released on bail to appear for a plea hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 June.
"This is a matter that can only be dealt with at the crown court," said district judge Arvind Sharma.
Mr Utley is attached to the Met's West Area Command Unit but the force says he is suspended from duty.
