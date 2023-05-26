Bedfordshire Police recover 1,000 knives during amnesty
- Published
More than 1,000 knives and other weapons were recovered across Bedfordshire following a week-long amnesty, the county's police have said.
Bedfordshire Police, in line with a national knife amnesty campaign, has emptied its 11 weapon bins.
The force also said it had arrested 10 suspects for weapon offences during a series of dedicated patrols.
Insp Liz Spurling said the results of the amnesty were a "positive step in the right direction".
"Knives destroy futures, families and communities and we must come together as a collective to make a stand against the notion that carrying a knife is acceptable," she said.
The force said it recovered 1,038 weapons that would be "destroyed" after being reviewed by officers to see if they were used in any "criminal acts".
Officers said they conducted sweeps for any weapons left in bushes and alleyways and conducted 30 "high-visibility" patrols.
The force said it made 10 arrests during the course of the week, including one man from Luton who tried to discard a 10cm lock knife while being chased by officers.
'You put yourself at risk'
Officers also held educational talks in schools about the risks of carrying knives.
Bedfordshire's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said he believed "strongly in having an early intervention approach" on knife crime.
He added: "We know the reasons for carrying a knife are complex and there a number of influencing factors, but the truth of the matter is that there is no valid excuse.
"If you decide to carry a blade or associate with individuals who do, you put yourself at risk of being seriously injured or worse."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830