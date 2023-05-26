Luton Town: Club reveals new stadium pictures and plans
As Luton Town bid for a Premier League place, the club has released pictures of its planned new stadium.
The images show the proposed Power Court ground ahead of a detailed planning application being submitted during the close-season.
The club said its design aimed to "capture the core characteristics" of current home Kenilworth Road.
The target for completion was 2026 "regardless of league position" or victory in Saturday's play-off final.
The Hatters play Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with the winners moving up to football's top flight.
During the build up there has been speculation as to whether Luton's 10,356-capacity Kenilworth Road was fit to host Premier League football.
The club has had outline planning permission since 2019 for a 23,000-seat stadium at Power Court.
Its development arm, 2020 Developments, said subject to a "consented detailed planning application" the stadium would be the centrepiece of a regeneration of a 20-acre site next to Luton railway station which will include homes, leisure and retail space.
The images show the stadium in its first phase of development at a capacity of 19,500, which would include around a third as safe-standing.
A second phase would see another 4,000 seats or "standing seats" added, according to demand.
It is thought groundworks would begin by the end of the year with construction estimated to take about 24-30 months.
Chief executive, Gary Sweet, said the club was developing the design detail and "in particular, work hard to capture the core characteristics that makes Kenilworth Road so atmospheric, so intimate and so special to us".
"This season, perhaps more than any other, has demonstrated the incredible relationship we all have with 'The Kenny' and that has been the driving force behind our design work," he said.
"It's clearly a hugely complicated project but the main aim has always been to maintain the architectural quality and to deliver a stadium that replicates an essential, unique character we are all so familiar with but also fit and ready to grace the Premier League stage."
The club said the next stage was to talk to Luton Council and key stakeholders such as the Environment Agency and Historic England through the design process.
Chief operating officer, Michael Moran, said: "We are also engaging with contractors as we finalise certain construction features, but our target for completion is 2026, regardless of the club's league position."