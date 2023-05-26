East-West Rail: Route for £5bn Bedford to Cambridge link announced
- Published
The preferred route of part of £5bn railway line connecting Oxford and Cambridge has been announced.
The East-West Rail (EWR) project confirmed details of the section between Bedford and Cambridge.
It will run from Bedford and then on to new stations at Tempsford and Cambourne, and enter Cambridge via the south of the city.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it would be "vital in allowing them to thrive for generations to come".
EWR said Bedford St Johns railway station, where trains from Oxford and Milton Keynes would first stop in the town, would be unable to accommodate the proposed train services.
The company has proposed relocating the station "closer to Bedford Hospital".
It also said it had reduced the number of homes it would need to buy in order to build the line north of the main Bedford railway station, from 97 to 65.
It added it would "continue to look for ways to further limit the impact of EWR in this area".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830