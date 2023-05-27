Northamptonshire estate's 17th Century pond gets a new look
A historic 17th Century pond that was part of one of the "finest" gardens in the country is due to get a new look.
The Boughton Estate near Kettering in Northamptonshire has started work to restore Star Pond.
The project is expected to take six months and contributes to the wider partnership between the private estate and Natural England.
Roger Barnes of Land & Water engineers said the work would "put the environment front and centre".
"We we be incorporating innovative engineering solutions," he added.
The pond is part of the long history of the gardens at Boughton which are thought to be inspired by those of Louis XIV and the Palace of Versailles, where Ralph, 1st Duke of Montagu was court ambassador.
Following the duke's death, the landscape was subject to "benign neglect", until the 8th Duke of Buccleuch inherited the estate in 1935.
David Cullum, parks and gardens manager at Boughton, said: "In their heyday, the gardens were considered to be among the largest and finest in the country and in the last 30 years considerable work has taken place to restore various features."
The estate, which is still owned by the Scott family headed by the current Duke of Buccleuch, said the project would reflect the their environmental values and commitment to good stewardship and would connect the new designed landscape to the River Ise.
The project is a joint partnership with Natural England, Historic England, the Environment Agency and River Ise Partnership to deliver works that would transform Star Pond.
It was also hoped that the project would enhance the estate's landscape which would encourage more visitors whose mental health and well-being could benefit from their engagement with nature.