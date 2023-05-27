Bedford restaurant Foxy Wings 'devastated' by kitchen fire
- Published
A restaurant owner says he feels devastated after having to close the building temporarily because of a fire.
Five crews were called to Foxy Wings in Riverside Square, Bedford, in Bedfordshire, at about 02:00 BST.
The blaze started in the kitchen washing-up area and spread to the restaurant.
No-one was in the property at the time and firefighters said an investigation as to the cause would be carried out.
Director Tim Edwards is one of the owners who opened the business in December 2021 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
"We are devastated obviously because we have worked so hard," said Mr Edwards.
"Devastated for the impact on our business, for our staff, for our customers and for the upset and inconvenience to the other people and businesses around us."
Bedfordshire County Fire and Rescue Service said the restaurant was 20% fire damaged and 100% smoke damaged.
Mr Edwards said staff closed the restaurant at about 23:00 on Friday and they have no idea what could have caused the blaze.
"There isn't a single crisis over the last three or four years that hasn't impacted hospitality disproportionately, so to then get this as well, it's compounding and makes it very difficult for us," he added.
"We have got to be positive and we have got to try to move forward."
The restaurant team also said they felt "blessed" with messages of support from local people and praised the firefighters who did "an awesome job".
