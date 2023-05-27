Luton Town set for 'paint the town orange' Premier League promotion party
- Published
A huge "paint the town orange" promotion party has been announced to celebrate Luton Town's play-off final Wembley win.
Thousands of fans are set to pack the event in St George's Square, Luton on Monday, starting from 11:00 BST.
Luton Council said the victorious Luton Town players would arrive at about 12:15 for a trophy lift.
The Hatters secured Premier League promotion with a thrilling 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City.
The open top bus will arrive in St George's Square after a short journey from Kenilworth Road.
The council urged fans to "paint the town orange" for the celebration.
Luton's Mayor, councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, said: "Today is a truly memorable day for those of us who are proud to call ourselves Lutonians.
"The team and everyone at the club have done us all proud and given memories that will last for a long time.
"It is only right that we show our gratitude for their achievements by honouring them with this homecoming celebration."
A number of roads will be closed from 06:00 on Monday, with fans urged to use public transport where possible.
