Luton Town waking up to Premier League and 'pinching' themselves
The former chairman at Luton Town FC said he was "still pinching" himself after the team's dramatic Championship play-off victory.
The Hatters beat Coventry City in sudden-death penalties to send them back to English football's top flight for the first time in 31 years.
Nick Owen was chairman in the club's years playing non-league football.
"I am buzzing, still pinching myself after what we've been through," he told BBC Breakfast.
BBC presenter Mr Owen said he hoped the cash windfall coming the club's way would speed up the process of moving from Kenilworth Road - a ground accommodating little over 10,000 people - to Power Court with up to 23,000 seats.
He became chairman in 2008, when the club was threatened with bankruptcy.
"This will facilitate, speed up, accelerate our moving to a new stadium because the funds will be so invaluable," he said.
"We took 36,000 yesterday to Wembley; we took 42,000 to the Johnstone's Paint final in 2009; so the support is there.
"But just such a small ground - there's a huge waiting list for season tickets.
"When we do get a new stadium I think the crowds will look considerably bigger; the fanbase is huge and it's worldwide as well."
Kevin Harper, board member at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust, said: "It's an incredible achievement from everyone, top to bottom, who's been involved in our journey.
"It means absolutely everything."
