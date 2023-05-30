Luton Promotion Party: 'People from all walks of life turned up'
- Published
Incredible scenes of celebration and diversity have been seen in Luton, following the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League, a councillor has said.
Aslam Khan, the Labour deputy leader of Luton Borough Council, said fans from all "walks of life" came to party in the town on Monday, following Saturday's win.
"I don't think you'd see it anywhere else in the world", he said.
About 20,000 people lined the towns streets and packed St George's Square.
Mr Khan was photographed dancing with the Dhols Royce drummers.
"It wasn't just me [dancing] it was the whole town", he said. "You saw the drums beating from Kenilworth Road and through Bury Park, all the way through to St George's Square."
After a nail biting play-off final against Coventry at Wembley, the club secured a return to the top flight for the first time since 1992 - and nine years since they were a non-league side.
Mr Khan said: "There wasn't an inch that was empty... people from all walks of life turned up.
"Those scenes were so incredible," he said. "I've never seen it in the town, or probably the country and the kind of diversity that you've seen - I don't think you'd see it anywhere else in the world."
He said the financial boost of the promotion meant the club's new ground, Power Court, "can happen".
"We have a regeneration programme, master plan, for the town and a lot of those projects are linked to Power Court," he said. "We will be able to fast-track some of these projects and that will create a lot of jobs and boost our economy."
Mr Khan said: "It's a game changer, it will change the face of the town and give people employment.
"It's given the town a big stage to shine, not just for the club, but the whole community.
Daniel Miller, 39, from Luton, had tears in his eyes after Monday's "paint the town orange" parade.
"Luton's been absolutely buzzing since Saturday, it's just not sunk in, it will take a while to sink in."
Kevin Jones, from Luton, said: "I'm just so proud of the team and the town.
"Everyone's pulled together, there's so many people here and it's just an amazing experience, it means everything to us."
Joanne Stuckey said: "There's so much character in this town - it's been an amazing atmosphere.
"Everyone's been really positive, everyone's been singing.
"This town is made up of so many different cultures and nationalities but everyone has come together, which is amazing.
"This is such a big thing for this town, it's going to make a massive difference.
"Luton is on the rise."
Matt Bell said seeing so many people out and watching his team arrive on two buses was very emotional.
"It's been an incredible season," he said.
"This is the end of the celebration and brings it all together as a nice closure."
