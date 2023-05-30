Hemel Hempstead: Passenger in car speeding at 94mph had baby on lap

Car with a police speedometer reading at 94mphBCH ROAD POLICING
The car was seen to be travelling at 94mph with a car full of passengers. police say

Police who caught a driver travelling at 94mph (151km/h) found a baby sitting on a passenger's lap inside.

The vehicle was found to be 24mph (39km/h) over the 70mph (113km/h) speed limit on the A41in Hemel Hempstead.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit spotted the seven-seater VW car and reported the driver.

Officers tweeted saying they found the vehicle full of family members and the baby on a rear passenger's lap.

Follow East of England news onFacebook, InstagramandTwitter. Got a story? Emaileastofenglandnews@bbc.co.ukor Whatsapp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics