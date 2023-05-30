New Luton and Dunstable Hospital blocks reach major milestone
Work on two new buildings at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has reached a key milestone.
Work on the new acute services block and the new ward block began in January 2022. The £150m buildings are expected to be ready at the end of 2024.
A ceremony on Tuesday marked the completion of the main structure of the five-storey building.
The hospital trust said once complete the new facilities will provide better critical care and maternity facilities.
Dr Glyn Harrison, clinical director for theatres at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said: "This highlights an exciting step in our journey to providing the very best care to patients in the very best environment."
