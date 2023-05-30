Aylesbury: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car, police say.
The victim, a 57-year-old man, was hit by a black BMW 320 on New Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
He died of his injuries in hospital, Thames Valley Police said.
A 26-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of driving over the limit of a controlled drug and causing serious injury by careless driving.
He has been released on police bail until 27 August.
The force said the road was busy with both vehicles and pedestrians at the time of the collision and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police on 101.
