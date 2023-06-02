Bedfordshire Police: 'We are an anti-racist force', police chief says
A discriminatory remark would have led to a police officer being sacked had he not resigned first, a conduct hearing was told.
Former PC William MacKay at Bedfordshire Police made the remark at an incident in Luton on 11 June 2022.
The member of the public did not hear the remark, but it was recorded on a colleague's body-worn camera.
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst found it amounted to gross misconduct at the hearing at Kempston HQ on Tuesday.
The BBC does not know what the remark was but Mr Rodenhurst said in response to the case: "I have made it clear to both my workforce and our communities that we are an anti-racist force.
"We are working tirelessly to maintain and build trust and confidence of those communities that have traditionally trusted policing the least.
Mr MacKay's words were found to be in breach of the Professional Standards of Behaviour for Equality and Diversity and Discreditable Conduct.
The officer would have been dismissed without noticed if he was still employed in the force, Mr Rodenhurst said, adding: "I accept this was a one-off incident by the officer who in his time with us had a good record.
"However, during that time he would have been under no doubt that that there is no place in this organisation for this type of statement."
