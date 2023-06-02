Lucas Pollard named as victim in motorcycle crash

Lucas PollardFamily handout
Lucas Pollard was a "lovable, funny, caring boy", his mother said in a post on Facebook

A 14-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash was a "lovable, funny, caring boy", his mother has said.

Named locally as Lucas Pollard, he died in a crash in Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, at about 01:40 BST on Thursday.

In a post on Facebook, his mother thanked people for their kind messages.

A 15-year-old boy injured in the crash remained in hospital. Bedfordshire Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Jamie Niblock/BBC
In a further post on social media, people who knew Lucas were invited to meet at the accident site on Friday evening

Flowers and photos of Lucas have been left at the accident site, with friends and family expected to gather there later for a balloon release.

Elliott Miceli, 22, whose cousin was best friends with Lucas, said: "He was the most smiley, the most happy of all of us.

"He would bring all the good stuff; he would make everyone happy.

"He always wanted that bike, and he got it, then that tragically happened.

"It's heart-breaking; my cousin says he just wants his friend back.

"Everyone is so sad."

Jamie Niblock/BBC
The accident happened near the Old Road/Wing Road roundabout

