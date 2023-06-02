Nash Mills: Rescued cygnets get washed over weir again
Daring young swans who got washed over a weir have been up to their old tricks once again after defying rescuers' efforts to contain them.
Nine struggling cygnets were fished out of the weir in Nash Mills, near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, two weeks ago and returned to a millpond.
Swan Support fitted a boom in a bid to keep the birds away from the edge of the weir.
On Friday, six had to be rescued again after scrambling over the boom.
As last time, an onlooker saved the day by calling Wendy Hermon, who runs Swan Support in Datchet, near Windsor, with husband Steve.
"We got them out safe and well," she added.
"The adults have flattened the boom a little when they get over - so the cygnets can all get over as well.
"We're going to take out the boom and puff it up a bit to try and stop them doing it.
"The cygnets are growing but they're still not big enough to scramble back up the weir if they get washed over.
"It will probably be six months before they can do that."
