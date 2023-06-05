Ampthill and Flitwick hope Pride picnic boosts visibility
Organisers of an inaugural Pride picnic say they hope it will pave the way for further events and boost visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in small towns.
Live music, face painting and lawn games were laid on in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, on Sunday in a joint venture with neighbouring Flitwick.
Ashley Spiers of LGBT Bedfordshire said the county had a high number of people who were not openly LGBTQ+.
"We don't know why, but they may not be comfortable coming out," he said.
"It seems to be above the national average - it's one of the issues we have here in Bedfordshire."
'Starting small'
The low-key gathering in Great Park was organised by LGBT Bedfordshire and the town councils as a starting point for Pride in the area.
"People will hopefully connect - they could be a bit nervous coming to a Pride so hopefully they will see that it's not a big deal, it's a fun place to be," added Mr Spiers.
"You don't have to be LGBTQ+ to be here, you can be straight, cis-gendered and still enjoy this event.
"We are starting small with just a picnic in a beautiful location, but next year, who knows, it could step up."
'Prejudice and hostility'
Ampthill Mayor Susan Clinch said local authorities needed to show solidarity.
"I think if we are not visible in our support for the LGBTQ+ community a lot of prejudice and hostility is allowed to go unchallenged," she added.
"If we are not standing up and and saying we are very inclusive then actually, the opposite is true.
"People are hoping to come away with the positive feeling that Pride events bring and it's been about our two towns getting together as well."
Her counterpart in Flitwick, Andy Snape, said the event was the culmination of months of work.
"The main point of this whole initiative is about visibility and creating a welcoming environment," he added.
"For a long time there has not not been a huge amount for the LGBTQ+ community, unless you live in Luton or Bedford."
