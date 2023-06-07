Waddesdon Manor's wedding cake sculpture opening for tours
A Portuguese artist has unveiled her 12m high (39ft) sculptural pavilion in the style of a three-tiered wedding cake.
Joana Vasconcelos's Wedding Cake is on display at Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.
The sculpture is clad in ceramic tiles and has been installed within the grove of trees at Waddesdon beside the estate's 19th Century dairy.
The project was commissioned by the Rothschild Foundation.
