Two Watford church pastors suspended in safeguarding probe
Two church pastors have been suspended as part of a Church of England probe into "safeguarding concerns".
The Reverend Canon Mike Pilavachi, who led Soul Survivor Church in Watford, as well as a national Christian youth festival, stepped down earlier this year after the investigation began.
Senior Pastor Andy Croft and Assistant Pastor Ali Martin of Soul Survivor have been suspended as part of the probe.
The church said it related to concerns about the handling of allegations.
These allegations were raised before the National Safeguarding Team investigation, the church said.
In a statement Soul Survivor said: "After receiving new information from the National Safeguarding Team (NST) investigation into Mike Pilavachi, the non-staff trustees of Soul Survivor Watford have decided to suspend two members of staff under HR processes: Senior Pastor, Andy Croft and Assistant Pastor, Ali Martin.
"The information submitted to the investigation relates to concerns over the handling of allegations that were raised before the NST investigation began.
"We are thankful to all those who have proactively shared their concerns with the NST and recognise that each of them has shown great courage in sharing their experiences."
The Church of England has previously stressed its investigation is not a criminal one.
Hertfordshire Police previously said it had not received any criminal allegations but were aware of the investigation and were "monitoring the situation".
The exact nature of the allegations against Mr Pilavachi are unknown.
Mr Pilavachi originally "stepped back" from his duties and resigned from the board and all related charity boards in April, but Soul Survivor previously said it had "become clear that more decisive action should have been made earlier".
The Church of England NST and the Diocese of St Albans, which is running the investigation, said the Bishop of St Albans has requested that the senior pastor voluntarily withdraw from any ministry until the investigation was concluded.
The suspensions were a result of information shared by the NST investigation about the case and the team said it could not share more until "this new strand of the investigation runs its course".
The NST said support was being offered to all involved and they encouraged anyone with information or concerns to contact them.
Lawyers representing some complainants previously said they did not trust the Church of England NST to remain impartial and have called for an independent agency to be appointed.
The BBC has not been able to contact Mr Pilavachi, Mr Croft or Ms Martin for comment.
