Milton Keynes: Police get extra stop-and-search powers after stabbings
Police have been granted extra stop and search powers after two young men were stabbed on an estate in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police said said one teenager and a man in his twenties were stabbed by another man in Oxley Park at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
A section 60 order, covering the entirety of the town, was due to expire at 21:00 on Thursday.
Det Insp Rachel Wheaton said residents should not be worried by the increased police presence.
"Enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons," she said.
Section 60 orders give police the authority to stop and search people without needing any reasonable grounds.
The force said the incident happened at the junction of Hepburn Crescent and Powis Lane, on what is a modern new build estate.
The suspect was described as a South Asian man, of large built, with a beard, and wearing sunglasses and a hat.
