Cold Lazarus TV spaceship prop sits in Leighton Buzzard front garden
- Published
A spaceship built for a cult science fiction TV series Cold Lazarus has been saved from being crushed.
The craft, which has an engine and is about 8.5m long (28ft), sits on Jack Brescia's driveway in Leighton Buzzard, in Bedfordshire.
It was discovered in August, in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, by his friend, Joe Serevena.
He initially thought it was an American-style caravan that was "a bit different".
The friends thought they could turn it into a bar but after research discovered it had been used in the four-part 1996 drama series, by Dennis Potter, which was shown on Channel 4 and BBC and starred Albert Finney.
Mr Serevena said: "I was driving to work one morning and I saw it buried under trees.
"It had sat there for 15 plus years."
He said he got permission to take it away as it was due to be scrapped.
The vehicle, which has wheels and two steering wheels, was towed away, after they spent several hours cleaning it up.
It has been on Mr Brescia's drive ever since as the engine had seized up, Mr Serevena said.
Since being put up for sale for £25,000, there had been some local and international interest, Mr Brescia said.
"Because it's a British sci-fi series it would be better to be left in England, and for someone to take it and do something with it and put it back to normal," he said.
