Iver: Man dies after car goes into Farlows Lake
A 60-year-old man has died after a car ended up in a fishing lake.
Emergency services were called to Farlows Lake, off Ford Lane, in Iver, Buckinghamshire at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
A water rescue team from the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and crews from Berkshire found a car below the water's surface.
They recovered the driver, a man from Southall in London, but he died at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
