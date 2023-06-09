Tom Grennan says Soccer Aid is 'best week of my life'.
Musician Tom Grennan has been training with his England team-mates ahead of the 2023 Soccer Aid match.
The Bedford songwriter spent his 28th birthday running through exercises at Champneys near Tring in Hertfordshire.
He will be representing England in the charity football match at Old Trafford on Sunday before performing for crowds during half time.
Grennan described taking part as "the best week of my life".
He told BBC Three Counties Radio : "I've been doing it for three years now and when it finishes, I'm like 'when's the next one'?"
Grennan was awarded Player of the Match in 2022 after scoring in the second half.
However he later suffered an injury when he was tackled by former Manchester United Captain Patrice Evra.
He said: "Patrice took me out of the game. I snapped my ligaments. So I'm looking for a bit of revenge."
Grennan, who spent years playing for Luton Town's youth team, is a fan of Coventry City.
The two sides faced each other in the Championship play-off final last month.
He admitted he was pleased for his former team.
"Unfortunately Coventry didn't do it, but it's amazing to see Luton Town and the story they have now they're a Prem team, it's crazy," he said.
England will be facing a world team that includes Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, comedian Lee Mack and boxer Tommy Fury.
Grennan is most excited about playing against former Brazil player Roberto Carlos: "He's my hero. Just being in the room with him and then sharing a football pitch with him, it's incredible."