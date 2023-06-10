Luton Town: Latest images show stadium improvement work

One entrance at Kenilworth RoadGareth Lloyd/BBC
The Hatters have weeks to make their stadium ready for the Premier League
By Louise Parry
BBC News, Bedfordshire

Work is continuing at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road home to make the stadium ready for Premier League football.

Luton Town's chief executive Gary Sweet said the club would have to "pretty much rebuild" the Bobbers Stand stand in less than three months.

He said the upgraded stand would include media studios and a canteen.

Mr Sweet previously estimated that it would cost around £10m to meet the league's requirements.

Luton Town have played at Kenilworth Road since 1905

Luton won the Championship play-offs and earned promotion to football's top tier.

In an interview with BBC Three Counties Radio, Mr Sweet said: "If anyone can do it, we can.

"It's a tough, tough task, but we've just gone from non-league to Premier League, so I think we can manage a small matter of a stand being built in 14 weeks."

Chief executive Gary Sweet said the club needed to practically rebuild the Bobbers Stand
Work is needed to improve media areas as well as the pitch itself

Speaking in a new series on Luton Town's preparations for the Premier League, BBC Three Counties Radio commentator Simon Oxley said that the work being done extended beyond the stands.

"The executive boxes are gradually being dismantled, the TV gantry as it was has gone and the pitch itself will need work," he said.

He said the project would be a challenge.

"It's such a cramped environment at the best of times," he said.

Supporters visiting Kenilworth Road are housed in one half of the Oak Road stand

