Milton Keynes: Police hunt for man in missing girl case
- Published
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the case of a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.
Fifteen-year-old Macey was reported missing from Milton Keynes on Monday, 5 June, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said its officers would like to speak to Billy Ross, 19, of no fixed abode, in connection with the investigation.
It has warned the public not to approach him if they see him but to contact police immediately.
They have also asked for anyone who has any information as to where he might be to come forward.
Mr Ross is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.
He is known to frequent Essex, London, Sussex and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, and is also known to travel by train.
