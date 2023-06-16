St Albans' smelly lake at Verulamium park prompts council action
A council said it was "taking action to reduce the impact of the weather" on a 100-year-old lake that "stinks to high heaven", according to residents.
St Albans City Council said warm weather had resulted in "unpleasant algae" forming on the surface of the artificial lake in Verulamium park.
The authority said the development was "not unexpected".
It added that a "hugely complicated" project for a long-term solution was "taking longer than hoped".
The lake in Verulamium park was constructed in the 1930s and is supplied by the River Ver, a chalk stream.
City residents had expressed concern in recent weeks, with one saying there were "dead fish floating around, [it's] covered in huge algae patches and it stinks to high heaven".
Chris Traill, strategic director of community and place delivery at the council, said there had been a build-up of silt over many decades, which produced the algae.
She said experts had ensured the fish were not at risk and had also confirmed the algae was non-toxic.
The council's grounds maintenance contractor has been carrying out daily inspections and fencing off areas to prevent people stepping on to it.
"They also remove algae where they can, although this is a difficult task as [it] tends to disintegrate on contact," said Ms Traill.
'Long-term solution'
She said the council was working on a Revitalising The Ver project with other agencies, which it hoped would make "long-term, lasting improvements to the water quality".
"The ambition is to return the River Ver, a rare chalk stream, to its more natural state as it flows through the park," Ms Traill said.
"This will improve the flow into the lake and reduce silt levels, as will plans to border the lake with plants."
She said a planning application was due to be submitted by the autumn for the area between the causeway footpath and the Cottonmill allotments.
Design work was continuing and the authority was working with the Environment Agency, Historic England and the planning authorities to gain necessary consents.
"The project will provide a long-term solution and we remain committed to delivering it despite the challenging financial climate," she said.