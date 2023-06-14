Woman, 85, dies in Luton house fire
- Published
An 85-year-old woman has died after a house fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Dewsbury Road, Luton, at 03:24 BST.
Firefighters said the fire had "entirely damaged" the ground floor of a two-storey building, while the first floor was smoke damaged.
The fire was fully extinguished by about 04:00, but police and fire investigation teams remained at the scene to establish its cause.
Crews from Luton, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard were sent and firefighters used breathing apparatus, jets and large fans to tackle the blaze, the fire service said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830