Bushey 'honeytrap' murder trial hears defendant attempted CPR
- Published
One of the six people accused of a man's "honeytrap" murder said he gave him CPR when he saw him unconscious on the floor, a trial heard.
Vishal Gohel, 44, was found unresponsive in his flat in Bushey in Hertfordshire, at about 22:45 GMT on 23 January 2022 and he died at the scene.
Three women and three men, from London and Kent, deny murder.
The jury at St Albans Crown Court heard Mr Gohel had been led to believe he would be having a sexual liaison.
Defendant Brandon Browne, 22, from Rochester in Kent, told the court he had gone to Mr Gohel's High Street flat only to steal - not to harm him.
He said that in a three-way conversation with co-accused Tevin Leslie, 23, and Yarley Georgia Bruce-Annan, 22, he was told Mr Gohel was being set up by her and two other women.
"Georgia was talking about a male she met online and they were going there for some sort of sex party. He was divorced," he said.
"My understanding was that Mr Gohel was going to be occupied with the females while we were stealing."
He said he thought the theft was going to be worth "over 30 grand".
'Culmination of a plan'
Prosecutor Charlotte Newell KC had previously told the jury that Mr Gohel had been the victim of a "honeytrap", where three women had gained access on the promise of sexual liaisons that never happened.
A neighbour had made a "horrifying discovery" when he checked in on Mr Gohel after noticing his door had been left ajar all day.
A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a significant blow or blows to the head and his voice box was fractured "consistent with squeezing of the neck".
Mr Browne admitted to the court that he was in the flat when Mr Gohel lost his life, having gone there to steal.
But he said he had no intention of violence against him or anyone else.
He told the court that when he went into the victim's bedroom, Mr Gohel "was on his left side lying on the floor by the bed. I believe he was unconscious. I tried to perform CPR on Mr Gohel".
Asked if he had seen what happened to Mr Gohel, Mr Browne replied: "No".
The jury heard the victim had been in contact with Ms Bruce-Annan on 22 January through Craig's List, which is a website offering goods and services.
"It was the culmination of a plan that had been brewing throughout the day," said Ms Newell.
Mr Leslie, 23, from Brixton in south-east London, pleaded not guilty to murder, but has admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to rob on or before 23 January last year.
He remains on trial charged with murder along with two other men and three women who deny murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob:
- Brandon Browne, 22, of Laburnham Road, Rochester, Kent
- Sakeen Gordon, 22, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, west London
- Yarley Georgia Bruce-Annan, 22, of Harts Lane, Barking, east London
- Tiana Edwards Hancock, 20, of Fresh Wharf Road, Barking
- Faith Hoppie, 22, of Blake Avenue, Barking
The trial continues.