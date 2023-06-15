Footballer Benik Afobe says £400k of jewellery stolen from mum's house
Footballer Benik Afobe said £400,000 worth of jewellery had been stolen from his mother's house.
The striker, who played for Wolves, Bournemouth, Stoke and Millwall, said the theft took place on Wednesday in Elstree, Hertfordshire.
Afobe, 30, who now plays for Hatta in the United Arab Emirates, posted about the incident on social media.
Hertfordshire Police said it was "investigating a report that several items of jewellery were stolen".
It confirmed it took place in Elstree and said inquiries were "continuing at this time".
Afobe started his career at Arsenal before spending time on loan at several clubs including Huddersfield, Bolton and MK Dons, before joining Wolves.
He also represented England at youth levels, including under-21s, and played internationally for DR Congo.