Luton Town fans 'living the dream' with Premier League fixtures

John Pyper (left), middle Tony Murray chairman of Luton Town Supporters Trust and Mike Fanning (right), at the Bricklayers Arms, LutonJustin Dealey/BBC
John Pyper (left), Tony Murray (middle) and Mike Fanning (right), went to the Bricklayers Arms, in Luton, on Thursday morning to watch their club's fixtures being unveiled
By Alex Pope and Justin Dealey
BBC News, Bedfordshire and Three Counties Radio

Luton Town supporters said they were "living the dream" after the club's Premier League fixtures were announced.

The newly promoted club will play their first top flight game in 31 years at Brighton on 12 August.

The first home game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at 3pm on 19 August when Burnley travel to take on the Hatters.

Fan Mike Fanning said: "It's a great start, tough games, they're all tough. It's a hell of fixture list, we're just dribbling looking at all this."

PA Media
Burnley fans are set to arrive at Luton's Oak Stand on Saturday 19 August

The Hatters have two months to make their stadium ready, with an estimated spend of £10m needed to meet all the requirements of the Premier League.

Gareth Lloyd/BBC
Work is needed to improve media facilities at Kenilworth Road

John Pyper, a lifelong supporter, told BBC Three Counties Radio the opening day fixture "couldn't be better... a nice short distance trip as well".

Speaking at The Bricklayers Arms pub in Luton, he added: "My second side is Liverpool and has been since the 1970s, so Liverpool is going to be something else.

"My last visit was in 1992 and I remember the 3-3 game in the 82/83 season, that's the one with the three goal keepers, that will bring back memories for me".

Tony Murray, the chairman of Luton Town Supporters' Trust said: "It's great, it's brilliant - it's a good test for us to see how we can get on because they're a fairly good side, Brighton."

He predicted an "influx" of Luton fans on the south coast for the opening day game against The Seagulls who qualified for European football after they finished 5th last season.

Gary Sweet, Luton's chief executive officer, reacted to the unveiling of the fixtures on Thursday, saying the opening games were "relatively kind" and he was "really delighted".

Gareth Lloyd/BBC
The Hatters have just two months to make their ageing stadium ready for the Premier League

Extensive renovation work is currently being undertaken to make sure the stadium is ready for the first home, with a major overhaul of the Bobbers Stand needed.

AFP
Luton Town have played at Kenilworth Road since 1905

