Yarl's Wood riot: Eighth man arrested over detention centre escape
- Published
An eighth man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from an immigration removal centre.
A group of 13 people broke through a perimeter fence at Yarl's Wood, near Bedford, following a riot on 28 April. Five were detained shortly afterwards.
Bedfordshire Police arrested the man, who in his 20s, in Watford on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp James Panter said: "We are no longer looking for anyone else in connection to the disturbance and subsequent escape of detainees."
Seven men have been charged with escaping lawful custody, violent disorder and criminal damage in connection with the disturbance, Bedfordshire Police said.
Two other men have been charged with assisting an escaped prisoner.
A further two men and one of the seven suspected escapees have been charged with drug dealing and money laundering offences.
They are expected to attend court in the next few weeks.
Det Ch Insp Panter said: "This has been a huge collective effort by our officers, those from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, as well as law enforcement colleagues across the country."
Yarl's Wood, in Milton Ernest, is an immigration removal centre where people with disputed immigration status can be detained without a defined time limit.
It has been run by Serco since 2007.
