Man in critical condition after Cardington lock rescue
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after getting into difficulty in water at a canal lock.
Emergency services were called to Cardington Lock in Bedford on Friday at 16:30 BST, following reports of a man experiencing difficulties in the water.
The man remains in hospital where he is receiving specialist care, Bedfordshire Police said.
The force has issued warnings to the public about the dangers of swimming in open water following the incident.
High visibility patrols will continue in and around the Cardington Lock area over the weekend, the force added.
In a statement on social media, the force said: "Even the strongest of swimmers can have trouble in water outdoors.
"Please do not put yourself or others at risk as these environments are not meant for swimming and can be extremely dangerous."
People have been advised not to go into open water and ensure children are chaperoned when outdoors.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830